The magic of old shows: They’ll help in keeping our sanity intact, says Anuup Sonii amid lockdown

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:33 IST

The lockdown situation has seen the television world taking a trip down the memory lane with many old shows being telecast. Actor Anuup Sonii feels this is a rather welcome move as revisiting old shows is not only informative for the new generation but will also keep the older people occupied.

“This is a brilliant idea. In a situation like this old shows will keep your sanity intact and keep you in control. This is an unprecedented situation and it is very easy for the mind to go through a trauma. So younger people, through these show can witness the history of our country and the older ones can revisit old says via these shows,” shares the actor, lauding how shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan were shot wonderfully with limited resources.

“With no special effects and no VFX, it is rather amazing to see how technically good we were back then,” the 45-year-old adds.

Sonii also has his own wish list of shows that he wants to see make a comeback, which includes Anubhav Sinha-directed Sea Hawks, which was based on the life of the Indian Coast Guard officers.

“When I see the reruns of so many shows being shown, I think why not Sea Hawks. It was way ahead of its times. The sad part is there is no clipping or episode available of the show anywhere. The show aired on DD Metro, so I don’t know who has the rights to it but I do hope that we get to see it as well,” the actor explains.

A still from the show Byomkesh Bakshi.

However, he says that he is happy to see Rajit Kapur’s detective show Byomkesh Bakshi being telecast as he also starred in one of the episodes.

Meanwhile, Sonii reveals that he has been keeping indoors way before the whole lockdown instructions as shoots got cancelled. While he admits that the initial few days were quite confusing, he made sure that he came up with a routine soon in order to combat the idleness.

“I have been at home since March 18 . I was not prepared for something like this and so I had no routine at all. I used to wake up late, take bath in the evening had no fixed time for the meals. But I decided to change that after 4-5 days. Now, we have a routine which includes working out, reading, watching orld cinema,” he shares.

