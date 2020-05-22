e-paper
The release of the film is the last thing on anyone’s mind: Krystle D’souza

The actor says that she unplugged from social media for few days; adds that she trusts her fans that they will be there

tv Updated: May 22, 2020 22:25 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
HT Mumbai
Krystle D’souza
Krystle D’souza
         

“In this lockdown, I have realised that I love my own company,” says Krystle D’souza, who is currently all alone in her Mumbai apartment. “Killing time has been challenging for me as usually we are all so busy with a lot of stuff, so how do you spend the day and not just on your phone. I have limited my social media usage to two hours a day and I check the news and updates only once a day. I am missing seeing my friends, though some of them live close by but I don’t want to take risks.”

Lockdown has given the actor clarity on being “atamnirbhar” as she is not just enjoying spending time with herself but also writing poetry and watching content online. “I do connect with friends on video chats but there are days when I don’t talk to anyone,” she says. D’souza is glad to have the cooking and cleaning chores at home which occupy her time and mind. “That is therapeutic and a good work out,” she adds.

While she had a good run with her OTT show, Fittrat, D’souza shot for her debut film, the Emraan Hashmi - Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre. With a number of movies now scheduled to release on OTT, her film too is in the speculated list. She admits that it’s not on her mind. “There is so much happening in the world, everyone is dealing with their own things, from migrant workers to Covid deaths, the release of the film is the last thing on anyone’s mind. Releasing films on OTT is new territory for everyone involved and no one knows what is better or worse. Today people are at home, so if they get fresh content, they would be only too glad to watch it and if films are ready, then maybe it is a good development. But as an actor, I have no money invested while producers do. There will always be more films being made after the lockdown. Indians love films and I see no harm in providing fresh content in these times,” she shares adding that she hasn’t got any communication from her film’s team.

Celeb presence on social media has been a talking point but D’souza feels it is not important to be seen on social media, “if it doesn’t give your mental health a boost”. She adds, “I unplugged from social media for few days and I trust people who are my fans that they will be there. If you are worried that you will be forgotten in four days, then you would rather be forgotten today.”

