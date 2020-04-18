Time is precious, value it, say these celebs in a moving video

tv

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:38 IST

In a video titled Waqt, anchors Mini Mathur, Maniesh Paul, Sophie Choudry, Cyrus Sahukar, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Shailesh Lodha, Kubbra Sait and Sunil Grover share a message – value time.

In our super busy lives, we often tend to forget how to enjoy some beautiful moments with our family. Now, with everyone self-quarantined, the time that we have in our hands can be used to create invaluable memories that we would cherish later. This simple idea is explained by celebrities in a heart-touching way. “Take this opportunity to spend more time with our loved ones and emerge wiser, better versions of our own self,” said Mathur’s Insta post as she shared the video on Instagram.

The video starts with comedian-actor Sunil Grover saying, “Waqt woh bhi tha, waqt yeh bhi hai, us waqt humne us waqt ki ehmiyat nahi jani, yeh waqt humein us waqt hi ehmiyat ka ehsaas dila raha hai.” As the video progresses, Sophie Choudry, Cyrus Sahukar, Kubbra Sait, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Mini Mathur, Maniesh Paul and Shailesh Lodha take over, each one stressing on the importance of respecting time. It ends with everyone saying ‘Jai Hind!’

So what inspired them to pick up this theme? The idea is to motivate everyone to beat negativity and stay happy, says anchor Sophie Choudry. “I’m somebody who has always valued time, not just mine but others’ time as well. We took a lot of things for granted, and time is certainly a part of that list. We can use this time differently to channel it into something positive. Then we might come out of this phase of life stronger and happier,” she says.

Actor-anchor Mini Mathur says this lockdown and pandemic is also about healing within, not just physical health. “A lot of people are in silent depression, anxious about the future and don’t know how to deal with all this time at hand. I want to reassure everyone and ask them to use this time wisely,” she says.

Mathur suggest spending time in fulfilling activities to keep your spirits high, such as having meaningful conversations with loved ones, cooking, reading, or just by introspecting and spending time thinking about what matters the most at the end of the day. “I’m working out at home, talking with my kids, reading scripts, repairing broken things, cooking,” she says.