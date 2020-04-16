TV actors Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma announce wedding, donate money they had set aside for celebrations

tv

TV actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who were set to get married on Wednesday, have revealed that while they certainly got married, they cancelled all celebrations given the lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. They have also donated the amount they had set aside for their wedding.

Sharing an old picture with her husband Kunal, Puja wrote on Instagram, “This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month. So we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessings of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life. Need all ur best wishes.”

The actress also mentioned that she will be donating the amount kept aside for the wedding celebrations to needy, as this is not the time to celebrate. “Our family is happy and so are we but given circumstances our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones. Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now. This is no time to celebrate but we will celebrate with our loved ones once the world becomes a happy place again. Jai Mata Di,” she added.

Speaking with Spotboye in an interview, Puja revealed why they will treat April 15 as their wedding date. “We had already done a court marriage, one-and-half month back. We hadn’t spoken about it to the world. Today, we were supposed to do our wedding rituals but had to call them off due to the lockdown. However, we will consider today (April 15) as our wedding. Aaj bataya na duniya ko! Seeing the condition outside, I really don’t think it will be possible to have any party etc at least for the next 6 months from now. Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for things to return to normalcy. Many of our relatives stay in Kolkata and some are abroad. Hence, we decided okay at least let’s announce our shaadi for now,” she said.

Earlier in March, Puja had announced her wedding with Kunal and wrote on Instagram, “Big news on this Women’s Day I want to share with all of you @kunalrverma u complete me. I have been a daughter, a sister a friend and a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. It is time to be together forever. So we are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes.

