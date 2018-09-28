TV is a completely different ball game: Akshay Waghmare

Akshay Waghmare is glad that he is shooting in Pune for the past few months for his ongoing television show. The Hou De Jarasa Ushir actor (2012) made his television debut this year with actors Mayuri Wagh and Mohan Joshi. Akshay says, “I always wanted to do television but nothing interesting came my way all this while. When Hrishikesh Deshpande got in touch with me and told me about the show, I readily agreed because it had everything in place, right from the content and makers to the co-actors.”

The actor is glad that he took up television at this stage. He says, “I have been able to learn so much after taking up this show. To start with, I am working with such great artistes. Also, my language has improved because the show demands me to speak impeccable Marathi.”

This is the first time that Akshay is sharing screen space with veteran actor Mohan Joshi, and Akshay admits he was petrified. “I was sweating for our first scene together. Over time though, we bonded well. He unknowingly gives you amazing tips during scenes. He also guides you about camera angles and easy cheat codes,” says Akshay.

Another aspect that has honed Akshay’s acting skills is the medium. He explains, “In films, you have the choice of retakes, it is relaxed with more of long shots. In television shows, you have to be on your toes - alert, observant and very careful with camera angles. 80 per cent of the time it is close shots. And now, I am getting a hang of it. There was a time when I was confused and would over practice. I am fortunate to have a great team.”

