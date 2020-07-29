TV show Bhakharwadi’s crew member dies of Covid-19, a few others test positive

tv

A month after resuming the shoot for TV show Bhakharwadi, a crew member died of Covid-19 last week. A few other staff members have also tested positive for the virus and the show’s shoot was halted on July 26.

Creator JD Majethia told Mumbai Mirror online in an interview, “A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house, we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor’s certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful.

Majethia informed that many of the team members have been tested for coronavirus. He said, “We know we are in a very challenging situation and so we have consulted the best of doctors. We have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and they have been quarantined. We are following the government guidelines.”

According to a report in Amar Ujala, the name of the deceased crew member is Abdul and that Majethia has confirmed that an insurance cover has been provided to the crew members as per the guidelines. It has quoted Majethia as saying, “The insurance money will reach Abdul’s family soon, we are in touch with his nephew.”

100 Days! Last I'd entered my house on 17th March after 'Pack-up' of my shoot. Today came out .. as I resume shoot i.e. exactly on 100th day. Pata nahi apne baare mein unnecessarily 'What an Achievement!' wali feeling feeling as rahi hai.. hehe.. pic.twitter.com/21mzt5J91s — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) June 25, 2020

Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal as the lead cast. Deven had shared a picture of himself on Twitter on June 25 and had written, “100 Days! Last I’d entered my house on 17th March after ‘Pack-up’ of my shoot. Today came out .. as I resume shoot i.e. exactly on 100th day. Pata nahi apne baare mein unnecessarily ‘What an Achievement!’ wali feeling feeling as rahi hai.. hehe..”

