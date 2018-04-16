Upasana Singh, Bua of The Kapil Sharma Show, joins Sunil Grover

Actor Upasana Singh, who gained fame after her stint as Bua in comedian Kapil Sharma’s shows, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, is the latest to join Sunil Grover on his new show.

Grover is back on the small screen after a gap of more than a year with a cricket-comedy show called Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live, which airs alongside the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

In a video tweeted by Neeti Simoes, Upasana Singh can be seen with Ali Asgar. On previous shows, they played mother and daughter. However, it’s not clear what roles they are going to play this time.

Some days ago, Upasana Singh had said Kapil is not well. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, she had said, “Kapil has been mentally disturbed for a while now and has other health issues. In such a condition people make mistakes. I feel bad for him, I have worked closely with both Preeti and him and have never heard him abuse anyone. If Kapil was such a bad person would the stars come on his show? He always behaves respectfully with me so I’m shocked by the language in the (phone) recording. Yes, he drinks but that isn’t an excuse for such behaviour.”

Read: Satish Kaushik says sorry to Boney Kapoor after 25 years of directorial debut

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma’s new show on Sony Entertainment Channel, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, has been suspended for a month only after a couple of episodes. It’s not clear whether Kapil will shoot new episodes on a similar line or will go for a new concept.