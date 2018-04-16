Satish Kaushik says sorry to Boney Kapoor after 25 years of directorial debut

It was a moment of self-realisation for filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Monday. It was the 25th anniversary of his debut directorial, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja that starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film wasn’t appreciated by the audiences and failed miserably at the box office. It was the most expensive Hindi film till then. In fact, the title song of the film was shot at a budget of Rs 1 crore, which was unheard of then.

Satish Kaushik, who went on to direct films like Tere Naam and Tere Sang, said on Twitter that the film will remain close to his heart despite being a commercial failure. “25 years ago it was a disaster at the box office, but it was my first child and will remain close to heart. Remembering madam Sridevi and my sorry to Boney Kapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film,” tweeted Kaushik.

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018

He also shared the film’s poster, featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. The movie was made at a high budget back then, but failed to get the expected response despite its cast.

Kaushik’s Twitter post generated mixed responses, with some social media users agreeing with him about how the movie fared, while some lauded it for its technical values.

However, Kaushik took it all in his stride. “It is not about good or bad after 25 years. It is about owning your failures with your head high in the air. You must be a very successful person, but try owning your failures and I assure you, you will be more successful,” he added.

Anupam, who played a crime lord in the film, expressed his support. “I have great memories of ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ which completes 25 years. ‘Shaitan ki kasam’! Will always be proud of my association with the film and with Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Sridevi. In some failures, there are greater success stories,” Anupam tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)