Wild Wild Country trailer: New Netflix series will take you behind the controversial history of Osho

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming documentary series, Wild Wild Country, based on the US expansion of his ashram by Rajneesh, the controversial spiritual guru. The trailer shows interviews of former members of Rajneesh’s commune, who tell the story of how his teachings spread, their experience living at the ashram, and the backlash they faced from Americans. Rajneesh is more popularly known as Osho.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When the world’s most controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, a massive conflict with local ranchers ensues; producing the first bioterror attack in US history, the largest case of illegal wiretapping ever recorded, and the world’s biggest collection of Rolls-Royce automobiles. Over six episodes, Directors Chapman Way and Maclain Way (The Battered Bastards of Baseball) and executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass (Duplass Brothers Productions) take viewers back to this pivotal, yet largely forgotten moment in American cultural history, one in which our national tolerance for the separation of church and state was sorely tested. Wild Wild Country is historical filmmaking brought to life on an epic scale. It’s a tale so wild that seeing means barely believing.

Rajneesh gained reputation as a ‘sex guru’ and was a vocal critic of Mahatma Gandhi’s policies. He was embroiled in several controversies during his time in America, most notably a bio-terror attack and an alleged assassination attempt by his followers. He was subsequently deported.

“There is darkness in all of us,” one follower says, “but that doesn’t make you a bad person.” Wild Wild Country is scheduled to begin streaming on March 16.

