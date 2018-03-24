Your favourite TV show, Khichdi is back. Here’s the new promo

The makers of one of India’s most loved comedy show, Khichdi, are geared up for the new season. On Saturday, JD Majethia tweeted the show’s promo and it has all the major actors making a comeback. Majethia plays Himanshu in the show.

Khichdi (season 2) from April 14, 2018 on Star Plus at 8pm pic.twitter.com/ihADD0A9oU — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) March 24, 2018

The promo takes it forward from where it ended which means everybody is still pulling Babuji’s (Anang Desai) leg. In fact, we all have fun on his expense. Once again, Praful (Rajeev Mehta) is doing things he is not supposed to do, and Hansa (Supriya Pathak) supporting him in her own weird way.

The two kids of the family are grown up and will likely have their share of fun with Jayshree (Vandana Pathak).

Khichdi is based on a Gujarati family whose days are filled with fun because of the absurdities in their lives.

Khichdi, originally created by Aatish Kapadia, debuted on TV in September 2002 and immediately caught the audience’s fancy. It was one of the top family shows till its last episode in July 2004.

Later, the makers of Khichdi also made a film with the same set-up. Titled Khichdi The Movie, it became the first Indian television show to be adapted into a film.

Khichdi Season 2 will start airing on Star Plus from April 14, 2018. It has been given the 8pm prime time slot.