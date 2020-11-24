Certification process and deadlines of states in US: What will happen between now and Inauguration Day?

us-presidential-election

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:11 IST

As Donald Trump continues to undermine the results of US presidential election, the next step in formalising President- elect Joe Biden’s victory is the certification of the vote totals in each state.

On Monday, Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers officially certified the results previously certified by canvassing boards in each county. Georgia also certified the results on Friday when it became the first battleground state to do so.

Here’s a breakdown of the certification process and deadlines of states and what will happen between now and Inauguration Day.

November 24: Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina

In Nevada, which Biden won, the state Supreme Court will meet on November 24 to certify the results after which the governor will confirm the outcome. The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit challenging the result.

November 24 is also the certification deadline for Minnesota and North Carolina. Minnesota was won by Biden and North Carolina was won by Trump. Both of the results have not been disputed until now.

November 28: Ohio

This is the deadline for Ohio to certify its results. The state has been won by Trump and no challenges to the results are expected.

November 30: Arizona, Iowa, Nebraska, Pennsylvania

Arizona has to certify its results by November 30 alongwith Iowa and Nebraska. Biden won Arizona and Trump won Iowa. In Nebraska, Trump won statewide but Biden won one electoral vote. While no disputes are expected in Iowa and Nebraska, Arizona’s Republican party has asked a court to postpone certification.

Read more | Trump relents finally, tells officials to cooperate with Biden transition team

Pennsylvania doesn’t have a hard deadline for certification of votes but it is expected to be done by November 30. Last week, a court rejected Trump campaign’s effort to block certification in the state.

December 1: Wisconsin

This is the deadline for Wisconsin, which Biden won, to certify its results. Trump campaign is seeking a partial recount in the state. If a recount happens, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will meet after the results of the recount to certify the results statewide.

December 8

If states resolve all disputes and certify their results by December 8, the results will be insulated from further legal challenges. After this the governor of each state will compile the certified results and send them to congress, along with the names of the state’s Electoral College delegates.

December 14

Electors will meet on December 14 in their respective states and cast their votes. This vote is, constitutionally, what determines the next president.

January 6

Congress is ultimately responsible for counting and certifying the votes cast by the electoral college on January 6.

January 20

Inauguration Day