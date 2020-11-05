e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump

US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump

Democrat Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Michigan, US networks projected Wednesday, meaning the former vice president has flipped another state won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 03:59 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald Trump(File photo)
         

Democrat Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Michigan, US networks projected Wednesday, meaning the former vice president has flipped another state won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

CNN and NBC News projected the win for Biden in the Midwestern state, which unexpectedly went to Trump by less than half a percentage point in 2016 in one of the stunning state defeats suffered by Hillary Clinton.

With Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 264 -- six shy of the magic number of 270 needed to win the US presidency, according to US network projections.

sst/jm

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Postal ballots can play a crucial role in final outcome
US Election 2020: Postal ballots can play a crucial role in final outcome
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In