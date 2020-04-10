Using lockdown time to fine tune future projects: Faisal Malik

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:32 IST

Besides basking in the glory of his recent success, actor-producer Faisal Malik is utilising his life in lockdown in ideation and fine-tuning projects in the pipeline.

“All my projects, both as actor and producer, are on hold. But we are utilising the time in fine-tuning and planning the creative aspects of the upcoming projects,” says the actor, who is seen playing a prominent role in a recently-released web series ‘Panchayat’.

“The shooting for second season of my web series ‘Smoke’ was scheduled to begin next month in Goa. Groundwork for my next film as a producer, ‘Love Commando’, has also been done and we were in the process of finalising actors when coronavirus outbreak happened. Had everything been on track, we would have started the shoot of the film in Delhi, Rajasthan and UP,” says the Allahabad (now Prayagraj) boy over phone.

Unfazed with lockdown, Malik is dedicating his time in enhancing his projects. “Since everything is on hold, this is best time to give everything a second look and improve it on the script level. I do the ideation part while the writers do their part but we have got a chance to polish it further together,” he says.

Having done his schooling from Sangam City and graduation from Shia College in Lucknow, Faisal shifted to Mumbai to pursue his career in the film industry years back.

Rising the ranks in the industry, from assisting in production, line-production and graduating to producer. he has co-produced films like ‘Revolver Rani’, ‘Main Aur Charles’ and ‘Saat Uchakkey’. His acting career started with the role of inspector in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ followed by ‘Fraud Saiyna’ besides others.

“After 17 years in industry, ‘Panchayat’ has been the best acting roles I have done so far. Saying a simple story in a light matter is very tough and the way audience has lapped it is phenomenal,” he says.

As actor he was shooting ‘Bob Biswas’ with Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh was being shot in Kolkata. “The shoot stopped on March 17 and we returned back to Mumbai. 70% of the film is complete and I am doing a key role in it,” he tells before signing off with ‘Stay home, stay safe’ advice.