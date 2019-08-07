After outpost, police circle office carved out in tragedy-hit Umbha village

india

Aug 07, 2019

After setting up a police outpost in Umbha village, the state government has carved out a new police circle —Ghorawal —in Sonbhadra district.

The decision has been taken in view of the July 17 tragedy in which 10 people were killed and 21 injured in firing over land dispute.

Under the new circle, three police stations, including Ghorawal, will be placed. With this, Sonbhadra district will now have six police circles.

Additional director general of police, Varanasi zone, Braj Bhushan said, “A circle officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police will be deployed at Ghorawal police circle by Thursday. It will cover three police stations, including Shahganj, Karma and Ghorawal.”

Soon after the incident, ADG zone Brajbhushan had sent a proposal for creating a new police circle in Ghorawal to the state government.

Initially, the circle office will function from a hired building in the town.

ADG zone has asked the Sonbhadra district police chief to start the process for identifying a piece of land for constructing a permanent office of the new circle.

ADG said that creation of the new circle will go a long way in helping locals as they won’t have to run to the district headquarter to call on the circle officer.

So far Umbha village was under jurisdiction of Robertsganj (city) police circle.

Aug 07, 2019