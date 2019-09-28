No economic slowdown in country: Union minister

varanasi

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said that there is no slowdown in the country. The government at the centre has taken a number of steps to strengthen the economy and their impact will be visible soon.

He said that some people, who ran a parallel economy, were creating such confusion because the Modi government has put a brake on their activities.

Interacting with mediapersons at a press conference, the minister said that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken a number of steps to strengthen the economy. She has given relief to the industry by announcing a tax reduction. An impact of all these steps will be visible in the near future.

He said that the government has made such arrangements that the companies utilise their CSR funds in improving facilities and infrastructure of universities.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST