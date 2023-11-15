Seventeen addresses UNESCO youth forum with special performance on God of Music, proud Carats flood internet

The K-pop sensation Seventeen, who recently made a resounding comeback with their 11th mini album Seventeenth Heaven and the music video for the title track God Of Music, has now landed in Paris. The 13-member boy band addressed a special session at the UNESCO Youth Forum. They also performed a total of five hit songs at the organization’s headquarters.

Seventeen session at UNESCO Youth Forum

SEVENTEEN

The K-pop group on November 14, participated in the 13th edition of the UNESCO Youth Forum. As per the official website of UNESCO “As 170 youth changemakers gather at the Forum to discuss the social impact of climate change at this critical time, Seventeen's presence will add weight as they join the conversation, fostering dialogue and amplifying youth voices.”

Citing Seventeen's influence on young people as a means of enlightening and empowering them, they remarked “This collaboration between Seventeen and UNESCO recognizes the importance of blending art with activism. Their performance is more than just entertainment, it’s a call for youth empowerment and collective action.”

A number of the session's videos are currently trending on social media, and Carats undoubtedly appear incredibly proud of their idols.

A clip shared by UNESCO featured Vernon delivering his message on Youth solidarity. “His powerful message on youth solidarity truly inspires us to unite and collaborate for a common purpose!”. During the session, the Together singer also disclosed gifting 13 goats named after them to the children of Tanzania. Meanwhile fans kept gushing over and feeling proud of Seungkwan. “the little boy who dreamed of a big future from the world heritage island now stands before you at UNESCO headquarters today”. Woozi took a moment to express his gratitude towards the members.

During their performance at the UNESCO Youth Forum, Seventeen performed five songs: world, darl+ing (English version), headliner, god of music, and together (English version). This is the first time a group has ever been asked to host a special session at the forum.

