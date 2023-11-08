Sonbhadra fossil park to secure UNESCO world heritage status

The 1400 million years old fossil park located in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh is in the process of being granted World Heritage status by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The state tourism department has initiated the necessary procedures to secure this prestigious designation for the fossil park near Salkhan in Sonbhadra district. Sonbhadra fossil park (Sourced)

According to the minister of tourism and culture, Jaiveer Singh, efforts are being made to secure a spot for the fossil park located in Sonbhadra district on the UNESCO list.

Singh said that the Sonbhadra fossil park is one among Asia’s largest and oldest fossil parks. This fossil park is estimated to be approximately 1400 million years old. He mentioned that paleontologists and tourists from around the world visit Salkhan throughout the year to explore the fossil park.

He also noted that the state government has decided to develop the necessary infrastructure facilities to attract more tourists and provide essential amenities to those visiting the area.

The state government is trying to mark U.P. on the world map in terms of tourism. Efforts are being made to present the fossil park to the world by getting it included in the UNESCO list. A team from the Tourism and Culture Department visited the park with Dr MG Thakkar, director of Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleosciences. There are many natural and geological formations in Sonbhadra district. There are also several scenic spots-picturesque valleys and waterfalls for tourists to visit. The development of the facilities will give a boost to tourism in Sonbhadra, he said.

The tourism further added that the fossils found in the park are algae and stromatolites type fossils. According to an estimate, it is 1400 million years old, and the area is maintained by the forest department. The majority of the people are not aware of the presence of such an old fossil in Sonbhadra. Few tourists visit the area. Once the fossil park gets the UNESCO tag and tourist facilities are developed, it will give a boost to the tourism in the backward regions and provide employment opportunity to the local people, he said.

Singh explained that fossils are the preserved remains of ancient creatures that once inhabited the Earth, or the impressions they left on rocks. These fossils can be found on the Earth’s surface or within layers of rock. He further added that the study of various types of fossils reveals the existence of different categories of animals on Earth during different periods of time. These fossil remains take on various shapes and are of great interest to scientists.

Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Taj Mahal, Sarnath and ghats of Varanasi are among the UNESCO cultural and natural heritage sites in U.P.

