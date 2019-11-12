President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra amid Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena talks

about the video

President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday. President of India Ram Nath Kovind approved the Union Cabinet’s recommendation to place the state under central rule. The Cabinet made the recommendation after the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, submitted a report ‘as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution’. Koshyari said that he was satisfied that the Government of Maharashtra couldn’t be carried on in accordance with the Constitution. The development came a day after the Governor had invited the Nationalist Congress Party to form a government in the state. NCP was called after the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to muster the numbers due to a tussle with Shiv Sena. After BJP, Sena was called, and it reached out to NCP and Congress to form a government. However, due to delay in providing adequate letters of support, Governor rescinded the offer from Sena. The latter then moved the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision to not grant more time.