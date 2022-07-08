Man who shot at Shinzo Abe may have used self-made gun, didn't try to escape: Report

Yamagami Tetsuya, the man who fired two shots at former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, used a gun that he appears to have made himself, Japan's public broadcaster NHK has reported, citing police. Soon after the attack, the man was arrested and reports said that he did not make an attempt to run away. Yamagami Tetsuya is a 41-year-old resident of Nara where Shinzo Abe was addressing the election campaign on Friday.

According to NHK, the suspect is believed to have worked for the Maritime Self Defence Force for three years until around 2005.

According to eyewitnesses, the man fired two shots at Abe and it was only after the second shot that the former prime minister collapsed. Those who were present at the spot said they saw the man approaching from behind Abe as he was delivering his speech. They also confirmed that the man remained on the spot and thus was spotted in several videos shot from the spot after the incident took place.

Japan's hunter association said the firearm used seems to be a self-modified gun as a shotgun does not produce "the kind of dry, popping sound" that was reportedly witnessed, NHK reported.

Here are 5 things known about the attacker Yamagami Tetsuya so far

1. Yamagami Tetsuya is a 41-year-old man, a resident of Nara, where Shinzo Abe was giving his speech.

2. Yamagami Tetsuya approached Abe's behind and fired two shots. He did not leave the spot after the attack and was caught by the security personnel.

3. Yamagami Tetsuya seems to have used a handmade gun.

4. The motive of Yamagami Tetsuya is not clear.

5. Yamagami Tetsuya is believed to have worked for the Maritime Self Defence Force for three years until around 2005, NHK reported.

