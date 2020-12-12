‘Violence against women has intensified over the years’

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:59 IST

Known for playing strong women characters on TV, the Banarasi ‘bahu’ in real life, actor Neha Marda enjoys balancing her personal and professional life well.

“I want the best of both worlds. I can’t give up on life for career! Each has its own importance, so I have been choosy in taking up projects that demand leaving home and family for a long time,” said the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor.

Talking about her journey, Neha said, “My early days were like that of any other Marwari family girl but learning classical Indian dance changed me a lot in terms of getting right exposure. I enrolled for ‘Boogie Woogie’ from my hometown Kolkata and won three seasons of the dance show till I was banned to participate (laughs). Then, I got a show where my acting skills were bashed in media and I cried over it for months. My mother gave me all strength to stand up again and resume work.”

Neha has played strong women characters throughout her career. “It was never a planned move to take up shows like ‘Balika…’ or ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ where women characters were seen taking a stand and fighting for their rights. Thankfully, these shows worked brilliantly but the sad part is that the condition of young women in our society is no good and violence against them has intensified over the years,” she said.

Neha has been married over eight years and visits Varanasi-based in-laws frequently. “I love my spiritual connect with the city. I have got so much love and affection there that now, I feel, I wholly belong to Benaras,” said Neha who will next be seen in the show ‘Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti’ playing strong-willed mother.