e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘Violence against women has intensified over the years’

‘Violence against women has intensified over the years’

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:59 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
         

Known for playing strong women characters on TV, the Banarasi ‘bahu’ in real life, actor Neha Marda enjoys balancing her personal and professional life well.

“I want the best of both worlds. I can’t give up on life for career! Each has its own importance, so I have been choosy in taking up projects that demand leaving home and family for a long time,” said the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor.

Talking about her journey, Neha said, “My early days were like that of any other Marwari family girl but learning classical Indian dance changed me a lot in terms of getting right exposure. I enrolled for ‘Boogie Woogie’ from my hometown Kolkata and won three seasons of the dance show till I was banned to participate (laughs). Then, I got a show where my acting skills were bashed in media and I cried over it for months. My mother gave me all strength to stand up again and resume work.”

Neha has played strong women characters throughout her career. “It was never a planned move to take up shows like ‘Balika…’ or ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ where women characters were seen taking a stand and fighting for their rights. Thankfully, these shows worked brilliantly but the sad part is that the condition of young women in our society is no good and violence against them has intensified over the years,” she said.

Neha has been married over eight years and visits Varanasi-based in-laws frequently. “I love my spiritual connect with the city. I have got so much love and affection there that now, I feel, I wholly belong to Benaras,” said Neha who will next be seen in the show ‘Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti’ playing strong-willed mother.

top news
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In