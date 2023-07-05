‘I deny meeting all the famous people,’ Andrew Tate sparks controversy with gender stereotype views and clash with Drake

Controversial social media personality and businessman Andrew Tate has ignited fierce debates on various social media platforms with his views on gender stereotypes.

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate, escorted by bodyguards, leaves the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, June 21, 2023. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA/File Photo(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Often associated with toxic masculinity and misogynist comments Tate's provocative statements have garnered both support and condemnation from diverse sections of the social media.

The ‘Top G’ has expressed strong reservations about men redefining gender stereotypes in fashion and challenging societal constructs of masculinity.

His recent target of criticism was popular Canadian rapper Drake, who posted images of himself with painted pink nails.

Taking to Twitter, Tate wrote, "Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This tweet instantly received backlash from Drake's legion of fans, who accused Tate of bigotry and questioned his credibility.

One fan expressed, "No one wants to meet you. How are you out of jail?"

Another fan remarked, "So you have this saved in your phone or you know where to find it and found it just for this occasion. Either way, it’s sus!"

This isn’t the first the controversial social media figure has thrashed Drake. Their latest clash began when a woman expressed her admiration for Drake as her ideal man, to which Tate dismissively responded, "Drake has the hands of a girl." This comment, aimed at questioning Drake's masculinity, sparked a potential retaliation from the rapper himself in the lyrics of his song "Spin Bout U": "N*ggas put hands on you in the past, insecure."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The influential social media personalities’ controversial online persona is not his only claim to notoriety. Prior to his arrest in December 2022, he was on the verge of securing lucrative boxing matches against Jake Paul or his older brother Logan.

Despite facing serious charges of human trafficking and rape, Tate maintains his innocence and vehemently denies all allegations.

In a recent interview on the podcast Anything Goes with James English, the-36-year-old expressed regret over missed opportunities to fight against the Paul brothers due to his incarceration. He acknowledged the contribution of the YouTube stars in revitalizing the sport of boxing and lamented the impact of his legal troubles on his boxing career.

ALSO READ| | Hunter Biden joins US President Biden and family for Fourth of July celebrations

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tate stated:, “It was all organized then I went to jail. This trial might last two or three years and then I’ll be 40, then it’s pretty much too late. At 36, I could still do it, I could still teach them all a lesson now. Fair play to them, they are young guys who are bringing life back into boxing, and it’s good."

He further added, “I wanted to jump back in there and teach them all a lesson. There were some big fights on the cards for me being organized in November. I said to them, ‘Look, I don’t give a s**t about pay-per-view and gate tickets, I want X-amount of million upfront.’ I expected them to say no, but they didn’t. I was like, ‘That’s a lot of money!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}