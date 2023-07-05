Hunter Biden joins US President Biden and family for Fourth of July celebrations

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, joined his father and other members of the Biden family at the White House to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks display after a weekend trip to Camp David. President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden during a fireworks show at a Fourth of July celebration at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, accompanied by Hunter, his son Beau Jr., and first daughter Ashley Biden, gathered on the balcony of the South Portico along with other members of the First Family.

In his brief remarks, President Biden welcomed military families, National Park Service staff, and their families, as well as members of his administration and their families, to the White House for the Independence Day festivities.

“Welcome to your house. We’re just rentin.”

The attendees were treated to a spectacular fireworks show over the National Mall and enjoyed musical performances by the United States Military’s Premier Bands, country musicians Brothers Osborne, and musician NE-YO, among others.

During his speech, President Biden emphasized, “It’s amazing what a difference music makes. No, no, I really mean it. Think about how music can change moods. Music can make us feel better.”

Jill Biden then introduced the next musical act, highlighting the significance of music in enhancing the overall experience.

Earlier in the day, President Biden, the first lady, Hunter, his wife Melissa Cohen, Beau Jr., and Hunter Biden’s daughter Finnegan were seen arriving at Fort McNair in Washington after disembarking Marine One.

The president and his family hosted a barbecue for active-duty military families on the White House lawn before the evening fireworks display.

The celebration, however, followed an incident that occurred 36 hours prior when an “unknown item” prompted a temporary evacuation of the White House.

Hazmat teams were called in to investigate the white powdery substance, which was found in an area accessible to both White House staffers and guests.

Preliminary tests indicated that the substance was cocaine, and further testing was planned to confirm its nature. Authorities are now investigating how the substance entered the White House.

Notably, Hunter Biden, who has publicly acknowledged a past addiction to crack cocaine, was present on the White House grounds before departing for Camp David with his father for the second consecutive weekend.

Despite the initial concern surrounding the substance discovery, the Biden family and their guests were able to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities and the fireworks display.