Home / World News / 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

Police in the German capital said Saturday that unknown people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the center of the city.

world Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:28 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Police and emergency cars stand in a crowed near the Tempodrom venue after a shooting in Berlin, Germany, early Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. According to police one person was killed.
Police and emergency cars stand in a crowed near the Tempodrom venue after a shooting in Berlin, Germany, early Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. According to police one person was killed.(AP)
         

German authorities say one person has been killed and three others injured following a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin music venue.

The suspects were able to flee.

The suspects were able to flee.

It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged inside the venue Friday night, a Turkish comedy night.

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

