11 dead in armed attack at soccer field in Mexico's Guanajuato

At least 11 people died in an armed attack at soccer field in central Mexico, AFP news agency reported on Sunday, citing mayor's office. The attack reportedly occurred in a neighborhood in the town of Salamanca. (Pixabay/Representative)

The incident took place in central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local authorities reported.

The attack occurred in a neighborhood in the town of Salamanca, the news agency reported, citing officials in the mayor's office who said in a statement that they had launched an operation to find those responsible for the assault.

More details are awaited on the incident.

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, a reporter covering crime in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz was killed Thursday night in the city of Poza Rica, according to a state entity.

The State Commission for the Attention and Protection of Journalists said in a statement that it condemned the killing and called for an exhaustive investigation.

The commission identified the victim only by his first name in view of the state policy, but local outlets identified him as Carlos Castro, director of an online outlet called Código Norte Veracruz, who also collaborated with other regional outlets, Associated Press reported on January 9.

Another local reporter at the scene, who requested anonymity for safety, said Castro was shot at a restaurant in the city. State and local police, as well as the National Guard responded to the scene.

The reporter said Castro had recently returned to the city after spending several months outside the state due to threats, and that he had received protection from the state commission. Castro had also moved to Guanajuato state in 2024 to escape threats.

Castro is the first journalist killed this year in Mexico, known to be one of the region’s deadliest for journalists. According to the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists, six journalists and media workers were killed in Mexico last year.