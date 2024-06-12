 11 Keralites among Indian victims of Kuwait fire incident: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

11 Keralites among Indian victims of Kuwait fire incident: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 12, 2024 08:52 PM IST

As many as 49 people, including at least 40 Indians, lost their lives in the Wednesday morning tragedy.

As many as 11 people from Kerala are among at least 40 Indians killed in the fire incident that took place in Kuwait on Wednesday morning, Onmanorama, a Kerala-based website has reported.

Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. At least 41 people died when a fire swept through a building that housed workers in Kuwait early Wednesday, and officials said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations. (Kuwait TV via AP)
Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. At least 41 people died when a fire swept through a building that housed workers in Kuwait early Wednesday, and officials said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations. (Kuwait TV via AP)

Also Read | Kuwait fire tragedy: 40 Indians killed, minister says ‘result of greed’

The Indian nationals, among 49 victims of the tragedy, also include people from states such as Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, it added.

The website identified some of the Indian victims as Umarudheen Shameer, Ranjith, Shibu Varghese, Thomas Joseph, Praveen Madhav, Lukose Vadakkott Unnoonni, Bhoonath Richard Roy Anand, Kelu Ponmaleri, Stephen Abraham Sahu, Anil Giri, Muhammad Shareef, Saju Varghese, Dwarikesh Patnaik, PV Muraleedharan, Viswas Krishnan, Arun Babu, Sajan George, Raymond, Jesus Lopez, Akash Sasidharan Nair, and Danny Baby Karunakaran.

Also Read | Kuwait fire: PM Modi expresses grief, says Indian mission closely monitoring situation

The report further stated that 35 people are under intensive care, of whom 11 are on ventilator support.

The incident

The blaze broke out on a lower floor of the residential apartment in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governate, and spread rapidly through the building. The building is believed to be rented by the NBTC Group, owned by KG Abraham, a Malayali businessman.

The Indian envoy, Adarsh Swaika, visited the site and the Indian embassy in Kuwait has released an emergency helpline number: +965 65505246.

Also Read | Kuwait fire: Blaze broke out on lower floor, spread through building: What we know so far

“All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. We remain committed to render all possible assistance,” the embassy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Union government is sending Kirti Vardhan Singh, the newly sworn-in Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, to Kuwait to oversee the relief operations and coordinate with local authorities for an early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who have died in the incident.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / 11 Keralites among Indian victims of Kuwait fire incident: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On