11 local mayors abducted by Russian forces, claims Ukraine's deputy PM
Ukraine on Sunday claimed that 11 local community leaders have been allegedly abducted by Russian forces, news agency AFP reported as the war entered the 39th day. "Up to today, 11 heads of local communities in the regions of Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk are in captivity," deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video message posted on her Telegram account.
"We are informing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the UN, all possible organisations, just like for the other civilians who have disappeared," she added.
Vereshchuk urged "everyone to do everything in their power to get them back."
The deputy prime minister announced the that Olga Sukhenko, head of the village of Motyjin, west of Kyiv, and her husband had been "killed in captivity" by Russian soldiers. In another development, the local Luhanks governor claimed that mayors of four cities- Rubizhne, Stanytsia Luhanska, Milove and Markivka, switched their allegiance and were now working for Russia, The Kyiv Independent reported.
The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces have entered the 39th consecutive day. The Russian forces said they had struck an oil processing plant and fuel depots around the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, news agency AP reported.
The regional governor in Kharkiv said Russian troops continued shelling the city in northeast Ukraine. Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Synyehubov said on Sunday that Russian artillery and tanks carried out over 20 strikes on Kharkiv and its outskirts over the past 24 hours.
Moscow's chief negotiator told Bloomberg that Russia and Ukraine will resume talks by video, claiming that Kyiv was becoming more ‘realistic’ in its positions. However, a top Ukrainian official said that the evidence of Russian military crimes had come to light after its forces retreat from positions near Kyiv.
-
Sacked Pakistan Punjab governor slams PTI leadership: ‘Bribery has reached…’
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the removal of Muhammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab and appointed PTI's former information secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema as his replacement under Article 101 of the Constitution, according to news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, ahead of the provincial assembly session, Sarwar was removed by the Pakistani government. Sarwar slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.
-
‘India hopeful of clinching early harvest trade deal with Canada’
India is hopeful of clinching an early harvest trade deal with Canada within a year, according to a top Indian diplomat in Canada. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, India's high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria expressed optimism that as a follow up of the announcement of negotiations towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement, the two sides “will discuss this on an accelerated basis and conclude the agreement within a year”.
-
Imran Khan to continue duties under Article 224, says minister; what it means
Imran Khan on Sunday survived a move by the opposition to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of Parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. However, Khan's fate is not immediately clear, leading to fresh political and constitutional uncertainty in the country. In a tweet, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, which is related to elections and by-elections.
-
Pak braces for elections after Prez dissolves assembly, opposition moves SC
Pakistan president Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the national assembly and the provincial assemblies on the advice of prime minister Imran Khan. This means that a caretaker government will be put in place in the next eight days and the elections are to be held within three months
-
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka on Sunday marched in the capital, Colombo, protesting against the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency following demonstrations blaming the government for an economic crisis. The emergency declaration by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gives him wide powers to preserve public order, suppress mutiny, riot or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.
