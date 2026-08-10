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12 dead, 39 injured in Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Nizhnekamsk

A Ukrainian drone attack in Nizhnekamsk killed 12 and injured 39, targeting key industrial facilities and highlighting ongoing tensions.

Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 15:07:28 IST
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A Ukrainian drone attack Monday on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk killed 12 people and wounded 39 others, authorities in the Tatarstan region said.

Ukrainian servicemen launches a Vampire combat drone before flying over positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia region (Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen launches a Vampire combat drone before flying over positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia region (Reuters)

Ukraine has targeted Russian oil facilities with long-range drones almost daily in recent months. The barrage has caused fuel shortages in Russia, eaten into Russian refining capacity, and unsettled the Russian public.

Zelensky's plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says it is a campaign to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table and stop his more than four-year-old invasion.

Also Read | Five dead in new Russia, Ukraine strikes

Nizhnekamsk came under a "massive" drone attack targeting industrial and civilian facilities on Monday morning, according to the press service of Tatarstan's head, Rustam Minnikhanov.

About Nizhnekamsk and why it's a target

"We do deliver entirely justified responses, and every Russian strike will be met with our response. Russia's war will be felt more and more at their own home – in Russia," Zelensky said late Sunday on social media.

“The only reason this is still continuing is Russia's unwillingness to end this war.”

Also Read | 17 killed in Russian air strikes on Ukraine as war escalates

(AP)

 
vladimir putinukraine warrussia ukraine crisis
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