12 minutes of panic in Estonia after Russian jets spotted in airspace | What is happening?

Estonia became the third NATO country to report an incursion of Russian jets on Friday. Following the airspace violation, which was confirmed by Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal, the Baltic country has moved to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Image released by the Swedish Airforce shows a Russian MIG-31 fighter jet flying above the Baltic sea after violating Estonian air space. (AFP)

As per the Estonian government, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, bringing a state of panic to the neighbouring country.

After the jets were detected, fighter jets of the Italian Air Force, were scrambled from the Ämari Air Base of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission.

Russian jets enter Estonian airspace

As per the official statement from the Estonian government, the Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island, over the Gulf of Finland, around 8:30 AM local time.

As per the defence ministry, the jets remained in the airspace for 12 minutes, before they were forced to withdraw due to the NATO response.

The jets entered Estonian airspace, without permission, marking their 4th violation this year.

Officials added that the Russian aircraft had no flight plans and their transponders were switched off. Furthermore, the jets lacked two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control at the time of the incursion.

“The border violation took place over the Gulf of Finland. Russian fighter jets remained in Estonian airspace for a total of 12 minutes. The situation was under control. NATO fighters responded, and the Russian aircraft were forced to withdraw,” said PM Michal.

Estonia summons Russian envoy

In a statement, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the incursion by three Russian jets was "unprecedentedly brutal".

The government further added that the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia was summoned by the ministry to lodge a protest regarding the airspace violation.

"Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which is unacceptable in itself. But today's incursion, involving three fighter jets entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brutal," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

Call for NATO Article 4 made

Following the incursion, Estonia has called to invoke NATO Article 4. Taking to X, Estonian PM Michal called the violation "unacceptable" and called for a NATO council meeting.

"NATO's response to any provocation must be united and strong. We consider it essential to consult with our Allies to ensure shared situational awareness and to agree on our next joint steps. The entire Alliance is treating this incident seriously," said Michal in his statement.

Apart from Estonia, Poland also called for Article 4 consultations after it downed several Russian drones at its borders with Belarus and Ukraine.

Following the Baltic nation's request, NATO will convene the North Atlantic Council next week, said the US-led alliance's spokesperson Allison Hart.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty focuses on discussions, if the territorial or political independence of a member-state is threatened.