12 Russian UN diplomats ordered expelled from US: Russia envoy
- Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York that he had just learned of the expulsion.
Twelve members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN have been ordered to leave the United States by March 7, Russia's ambassador to the world body said Monday.
Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York that he had just learned of the expulsion.
AFP was not immediately able to confirm the order independently and a spokesperson for the US State Department said he had no comment.
"It's bad news," said Nebenzia, refusing to specify whether he was among those told to leave.
He did not relay any reason given by the United States or whether the move was linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a separate briefing in Washington that he didn't have any details "in front of me."
"I'm sure we'll have more to say on this later today," he said.
The Russian mission to the UN has around 100 staff, according to a Russian diplomatic source.
-
Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1.
-
European Union split over expanding bloc to include Russia-hit Ukraine
The European Union has said there are disagreements among member states over the expansion of the bloc to include Ukraine amid its defence against Russian invasion
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
-
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.
-
Ukraine Prez urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians are courageous enough to face Russia, but highlighted that the current conflict is “not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe,” according to AFP.