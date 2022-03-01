Home / World News / 12 Russian UN diplomats ordered expelled from US: Russia envoy
  • Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York that he had just learned of the expulsion.
Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Vassily Nebenzia.(AFP)
Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Vassily Nebenzia.(AFP)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:20 AM IST
AFP |

Twelve members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN have been ordered to leave the United States by March 7, Russia's ambassador to the world body said Monday.

Vassily Nebenzia told reporters at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York that he had just learned of the expulsion.

AFP was not immediately able to confirm the order independently and a spokesperson for the US State Department said he had no comment.

"It's bad news," said Nebenzia, refusing to specify whether he was among those told to leave.

He did not relay any reason given by the United States or whether the move was linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a separate briefing in Washington that he didn't have any details "in front of me."

"I'm sure we'll have more to say on this later today," he said.

The Russian mission to the UN has around 100 staff, according to a Russian diplomatic source.

Tuesday, March 01, 2022
