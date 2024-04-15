 13 killed as heavy rains lash Oman causing flash floods, vehicles swept away | World News - Hindustan Times
13 killed as heavy rains lash Oman causing flash floods, vehicles swept away

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Due to the torrential rain, various parts of Oman experienced severe flooding.

Heavy rains continued to lash Oman on Monday, resulting in 13 fatalities. According to UAE-based Khaleej Times, the civil defence and ambulance authority in Oman recovered the body of an individual who had gone missing in North Al Sharqiyah governorate.

Flooded streets seen in Oman.(REUTERS)
“As part of the efforts of the search teams of the civil defence and ambulance department in North Al Sharqiyah governorate, and with the support of other parties and citizens, a missing person was found dead. Search efforts are still ongoing for three other people, including a child,” the CDAA was quoted by the website as saying.

On Sunday, at least 12 people lost their lives owing to flash floods. This included nine students, two residents and an expatriate, the report said, citing the national committee for emergency management.

Due to the torrential rain, several parts of Oman experienced severe flooding. Teams of the Royal Oman Police, the Royal Army of Oman, the civil defence authority, and the ambulance moved students from schools to safer places.

Videos on social media showed vehicles being swept away as flood water gushed through the streets of Oman. People were trapped inside their homes.

Khaleej Times reported that the Oman Police aviation team executed a mission to transfer 21 individuals from a rural farm to the Al Lasmo area within the Quriyat governorate.

 

Schools and colleges in Oman were instructed to continue their education through distance learning. The directive came from the ministry of higher education, scientific research, and innovation on Sunday. Business owners were urged to stay informed by monitoring weather bulletins to safeguard the safety of their staff members.

Oman's national committee for emergency management also alerted all governorates likely to be impacted by the rain, the report said.

Apart from Oman, UAE is also likely to witness unstable weather conditions including the possibility of hailstorms, lightning, and thunder in certain areas, the report added.

    HT News Desk

