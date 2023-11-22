15 killed, 22 injured in Israeli strike on residential building in southern Gaza

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Nov 22, 2023 01:29 AM IST

The victims and the injured arrived at Nasser Hospital, according to Shehab News Agency, a channel close to Hamas on Telegram.

Fifteen people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Tuesday night, according to Al Jazeera TV and a Telgram channel affiliated to Hamas.

Smoke rises from Israeli artillery shelling on Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel, in south Lebanon.(AP)

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV showed video footage of the apartment site and a number of dead children wrapped in bed sheets while other residents were searching the rubble.

