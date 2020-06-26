e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 16 dead in two armed attacks in Mexico’s Sinaloa state

16 dead in two armed attacks in Mexico’s Sinaloa state

Security forces found the bodies of seven supposed cartel hitmen on a dirt road, strewn next to a bullet-riddled pickup truck, apparent victims of a shootout.

world Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:00 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Culiacan, Mexico
A separate attack on a small town left another nine fatalities, seven of them supposedly local residents and the other two bodies have not been identified.
A separate attack on a small town left another nine fatalities, seven of them supposedly local residents and the other two bodies have not been identified.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Two armed attacks in the violence-plagued western Mexican state of Sinaloa, home of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, have left 16 people dead, the head of the state’s public security ministry said on Thursday.

Security forces found the bodies of seven supposed cartel hitmen on a dirt road, strewn next to a bullet-riddled pickup truck, apparent victims of a shootout.

“There are seven bodies, most of whom were wearing tactical clothing and vests, apparently only one firearm was found,” said public security minister Cristobal Castaneda. “Clearly this is a fight between gangs or organized criminal groups,” he added.

A separate attack on a small town left another nine fatalities, seven of them supposedly local residents and the other two bodies have not been identified.

One of the unidentified bodies had an AK-47, said Castaneda.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assumed the presidency in December 2018 pledging to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to security, but violence has continued rising and murders hit an all-time high last year.

tags
top news
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In