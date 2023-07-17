1600 flight cancellations across the US, three major airports near New York City most affected

Americans faced major issues in travelling across the country as thunderstorms and unfavourable weather conditions led to flight cancellations and delays on Sunday. According to FlightAware, three major airports serving New York City, namely Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia Airports were the most affected. More than 1600 flights were cancelled across the US.

Newark Liberty International accounted for the highest number of flight cancellations in the US on Sunday. The problems faced by travellers wasn't limited to just flights rather they encountered issues in receiving their baggage too.

A passenger from Chicago informed the New York Post that dozens of passengers waited for more than two hours for receiving their luggage at Newark. The traveller informed that only about a third of the passengers received their luggage while the baggage of others seemed to be missing.

John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia Airports took the second and third place respectively in the country for the highest number of flight cancellations.

Most areas in New York received between one and three inches of rain in total. While some places saw as much as five inches of rain by nightfall. Governor of New York Kathy Hochul said that the rain and subsequent flooding caused the death of one person and resulted in about $50 million in damage.