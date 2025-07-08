Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

17 missing after mudslides hit China-Nepal border in Tibet

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 02:00 PM IST

The incident occurred at Gyirong Port on Tuesday morning, with 11 missing from China and six construction workers from Nepal.

A total of 17 people were reported missing after the mudslides hit the China-Nepal border in Tibet on Tuesday.

The mudslide occurred at around 5 am, according to local authorities.(Unsplash/representational)
The mudslide occurred at around 5 am, according to local authorities.(Unsplash/representational)

A mudslide hit the Gyirong Port area along the China-Nepal border on Tuesday morning, according to local authorities, as reported by state-run Xinhua news agency.

The mudslide occurred at around 5 am, according to local authorities.

Of those missing, 11 were on the Chinese side of the border, while the remaining six were Chinese construction workers who were on the Nepali side.

Gyirong Port is located in Gyirong Township in the city of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 17 missing after mudslides hit China-Nepal border in Tibet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On