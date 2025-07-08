17 missing after mudslides hit China-Nepal border in Tibet

A total of 17 people were reported missing after the mudslides hit the China-Nepal border in Tibet on Tuesday. The mudslide occurred at around 5 am, according to local authorities.(Unsplash/representational)

A mudslide hit the Gyirong Port area along the China-Nepal border on Tuesday morning, according to local authorities, as reported by state-run Xinhua news agency.

The mudslide occurred at around 5 am, according to local authorities.

Of those missing, 11 were on the Chinese side of the border, while the remaining six were Chinese construction workers who were on the Nepali side.

Gyirong Port is located in Gyirong Township in the city of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.