2 dead, 6 injured in serial stabbings with kitchen knife on Las Vegas Strip

Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:53 AM IST

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that the attacker struck in several locations, with some of the victims appearing to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

Police work at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, October 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

At least two people were killed, and six others were left wounded after an attacker armed with a large kitchen knife went on a stabbing spree along the Las Vegas Strip in the US before being nabbed Thursday, police said. Of the injured, there were taken to the hospital in critical condition whereas the other three were stable, police added.

Police said they started getting calls on 911 around 11.40am Thursday on the north end of the Strip. They are, however, yet to release any information on the suspect or a possible motive for the stabbing spree.

According to a report by The Associated Press, the suspect told a woman that he was a chef who wanted to click pictures with some of the showgirls with his knife. However, he commenced to stab people when the group dismissed the man's offer, the woman added.

A witness, Pierre Fandrich, told KTNV that did not see the stabbing suspect but added he thought he heard “three or four showgirls laughing” which actually turned out to be screaming.

He further told KTNV that he saw a “lot of blood” as one woman ran across a bridge, one lay on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she attempted to help the fallen female.

The scene of the crime is close to major venues, including the resorts - The Venetian and the Wynn Las Vegas. Live pictures from the area showed police activity on the Strip, with many regions cordoned off.

Police said an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from AFP)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

stab wound knife kitchen knife knife crime las vegas + 3 more
