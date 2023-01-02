2 helicopters collide mid-air over Australian beach, passengers hurt

Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said as per Associated Press. One helicopter managed to land safely after the collision near Main Beach.

The beach is located on the Gold Coast, about 45 miles south of Brisbane in Queensland state. The region is one of the nation’s most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.

Following the mid-air collision, authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. The Seaworld theme park is also nearby.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail