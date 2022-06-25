Home / World News / 2 Indo-Canadians get key portfolios in new Cabinet of Ontario province
world news

2 Indo-Canadians get key portfolios in new Cabinet of Ontario province

Prabhmeet Sarkaria gets an expanded mandate for emergency management and procurement while Parm Gill will be the Minister of Red Tape Reduction
Prabhmeet Sarkaria (right) after being appointed to the Ontario Cabinet on Friday, but with an expanded mandate. (Prabhmeet Sarkaria/Twitter))
Prabhmeet Sarkaria (right) after being appointed to the Ontario Cabinet on Friday, but with an expanded mandate. (Prabhmeet Sarkaria/Twitter))
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

TORONTO: When Ontario’s Conservative Party premier Doug Ford was first given the mandate to lead Canada’s most populous province, he did not have a single Indo-Canadian minister, though he rectified that omission later. Beginning the second term as premier, Ford appointed two Indo-Canadians to significant portfolios.

Prabhmeet Sarkaria, who filled the gap when he was appointed Associate Minister of Small Businesses and Red Tape Reduction a year after, was again given the post he held last year as president of the Treasury Board. But he now has an “expanded mandate for emergency management and procurement, including Supply Ontario”, according to a release from the Ontario premier’s office on Friday, as the new Cabinet was announced.

Sarkaria, who represents the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Brampton South, tweeted, “I’m truly honoured and grateful to be chosen for this important role.”

Also in the Cabinet is Parm Gill, who will be the Minister of Red Tape Reduction. He was earlier Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, after his appointment in 2021. Gill, who represents Milton, had been in national politics in the past as he was a Conservative Party MP in the House of Commons between 2011 and 2015 representing Brampton - Springdale. As an MP, he was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veteran Affairs, and later, the Minister of International Trade.

One Indo-Canadian who will not feature in the Cabinet this time but is expected to receive a high-profile assignment. Nina Tangri was the Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, after she entered the ministry last year, but she does not figure in the list. However, she is expected to be become the next Speaker of the Ontario Provincial Parliament, which will make her the first-ever woman to occupy that post in the legislature.

Tangri was re-elected from Mississauga - Streetsville.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A health worker collects samples from a man to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus on a street in Shanghai's Huangpu district on June 22, 2022. (Photo by LIU JIN / AFP) / China OUT

    Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over Covid

    Beijing on Saturday said it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months. Beijing shut its schools in early May and asked students to move to online learning amid a spike in locally transmitted COVID cases. Kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from July 4.

  • United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.&nbsp;

    UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage

    The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices. The Berlin meeting's host, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed Guterres' comments that several factors underlie the growing hunger crisis around the world.

  • Apple and Amazon have offered similar support for employees travelling to a different state for an abortion because of restrictions in their home state. (File image)

    Amazon, Meta & others to help women workers after US’ abortion ruling: See list

    After the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday overturned the historic Roe v Wade verdict and outlawed abortion across the country, several of the US' most-recognised brands said they will pay for abortion-related travel by female employees. The list of companies that have come forward to defend women's rights include tech giants Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc.), Intel and Microsoft, and all have extended coverage of 'out-of-state medical care' to include reproductive services.

  • Government figures suggest that 15 percent of the country's livestock have been killed since Russia invaded on February 24.

    Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

    At a farm in northern Ukraine, a spooked-looking heifer has been limping since one of her hind legs was shredded by shrapnel in a Russian attack that has been mirrored on farms across the country since the war began. The four-month-old survived bombardments that killed around a third of animals on the meat and dairy facility in Mala Rogan, a village around 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at a meeting commending role models of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 8, 2022. (REUTERS)

    Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong, his first trip outside mainland since Jan, 2020

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, state news agency Xinhua announced on Saturday, in what would be his first publicised trip outside the mainland since January, 2020, weeks after the Covid-19 virus was detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The handover of Hong Kong took place on July 1, 1997.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out