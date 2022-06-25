2 Indo-Canadians get key portfolios in new Cabinet of Ontario province
TORONTO: When Ontario’s Conservative Party premier Doug Ford was first given the mandate to lead Canada’s most populous province, he did not have a single Indo-Canadian minister, though he rectified that omission later. Beginning the second term as premier, Ford appointed two Indo-Canadians to significant portfolios.
Prabhmeet Sarkaria, who filled the gap when he was appointed Associate Minister of Small Businesses and Red Tape Reduction a year after, was again given the post he held last year as president of the Treasury Board. But he now has an “expanded mandate for emergency management and procurement, including Supply Ontario”, according to a release from the Ontario premier’s office on Friday, as the new Cabinet was announced.
Sarkaria, who represents the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Brampton South, tweeted, “I’m truly honoured and grateful to be chosen for this important role.”
Also in the Cabinet is Parm Gill, who will be the Minister of Red Tape Reduction. He was earlier Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, after his appointment in 2021. Gill, who represents Milton, had been in national politics in the past as he was a Conservative Party MP in the House of Commons between 2011 and 2015 representing Brampton - Springdale. As an MP, he was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veteran Affairs, and later, the Minister of International Trade.
One Indo-Canadian who will not feature in the Cabinet this time but is expected to receive a high-profile assignment. Nina Tangri was the Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, after she entered the ministry last year, but she does not figure in the list. However, she is expected to be become the next Speaker of the Ontario Provincial Parliament, which will make her the first-ever woman to occupy that post in the legislature.
Tangri was re-elected from Mississauga - Streetsville.
-
Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over Covid
Beijing on Saturday said it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months. Beijing shut its schools in early May and asked students to move to online learning amid a spike in locally transmitted COVID cases. Kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from July 4.
-
UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage
The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices. The Berlin meeting's host, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed Guterres' comments that several factors underlie the growing hunger crisis around the world.
-
Amazon, Meta & others to help women workers after US’ abortion ruling: See list
After the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday overturned the historic Roe v Wade verdict and outlawed abortion across the country, several of the US' most-recognised brands said they will pay for abortion-related travel by female employees. The list of companies that have come forward to defend women's rights include tech giants Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc.), Intel and Microsoft, and all have extended coverage of 'out-of-state medical care' to include reproductive services.
-
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
At a farm in northern Ukraine, a spooked-looking heifer has been limping since one of her hind legs was shredded by shrapnel in a Russian attack that has been mirrored on farms across the country since the war began. The four-month-old survived bombardments that killed around a third of animals on the meat and dairy facility in Mala Rogan, a village around 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.
-
Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong, his first trip outside mainland since Jan, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, state news agency Xinhua announced on Saturday, in what would be his first publicised trip outside the mainland since January, 2020, weeks after the Covid-19 virus was detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The handover of Hong Kong took place on July 1, 1997.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics