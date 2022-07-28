2 men arrested for killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, says Canadian Police
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of controversial Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik on July 14, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT of the Canadian Police said in a statement. Singh, a former terror suspect and founder of Khalsa Credit Union, was killed in British Columbia province’s Surrey town in what was then described by the police as a targeted killing.
The two men, arrested on charges of first-degree murder, were identified by the police as Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23.
According to Canadian media, both have criminal records but no known gang affiliation,
Malik was once accused of playing a role in the bombing of the Air India flight Kanishka in June 1985 by Khalistani terrorists that killed 329 people, which is counted as the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.
A wealthy businessman, Malik was acquitted of all charges in the case in March 2005.
Investigators have not revealed the possible motive for the crime. He also travelled to India in 2019, and then again earlier this summer. He also disavowed the Khalistan movement.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Superintendent Mandeep Mooker said: “I think that’s going to be part of our ongoing tasks here,” according to the outlet Vancouver Sun.
He added, “It’s very difficult 13 days as these investigations sometimes takes years to develop — and that’s why in these initial stages — the swift reaction of all of our teams coming together was amazing work to identify these individuals and charge them.”
IHIT worked with the New Westminster Police Department and the Abbotsford Police Department, where Lopez and Fox were respectively arrested.
The “case was complex with its own unique challenges,” Mooker said, according to the IHIT release.
-
New US climate deal could make energy bills cheaper; here's how
A surprise congressional budget deal announced Wednesday night boasts $370 billion in new spending for tackling climate change, including oodles of tax credits and rebates that could make it cheaper for people looking to drive and live more sustainably. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the proposed tax, health and climate package was negotiated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.
-
Europe, US top monkeypox cases but misinformation dangerous: WHO chief | 10 pts
The rise of monkeypox virus has started replacing Covid fears across the world and the World Health Organization said Europe and the Americas are worst-affected by the outbreak. Speaking to media persons in Geneva, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that the two regions have reported 95 per cent of the world's diagnosed cases. Here are the latest developments on monkeypox around the world: 1.
-
Manisha Ropeta is Pakistan's first Hindu woman senior cop
Manisha Ropeta is making heads turn not only because she is among the few female officers in authoritative positions in Sindh Police but also for the fact that the 26-year-old is the first woman from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan to become a Deputy Superintendent of Police. In Pakistan's male dominated society and culture, it is difficult for women to join professions considered as “manly” such as the police force.
-
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit as tensions over Taiwan intensify
President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to "play with fire" in Taiwan. Although this was their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No detail was given on the timing or location.
-
Xi warns Biden against ‘playing with fire’ in Taiwan
President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held "candid" phone talks on Thursday, with Xi warning the US leader not to "play with fire" on Taiwan, according to Chinese state media. The virtual summit lasting over two hours took place as Beijing and Washington increasingly risk open conflict over the self-ruling island, which China considers part of its territory. "I hope the US side fully understand that," Xi told Biden.
