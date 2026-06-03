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2 Pakistanis held in Italy after 4 migrant workers discovered burned alive in minivan

Among the dead were three Afghans and one Pakistani, all migrant workers employed in agriculture, as per reports.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 03:49 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Italian police have arrested two Pakistani nationals in connection with the deaths of four migrant farmworkers in Italy. The workers were burned alive inside a minivan in southern the Calabria region on Tuesday, according to Italian media reports cited by AP.

Italian police arrested two Pakistani nationals in connection to the deaths.(Representational image)

The victims included three Afghans and one Pakistani, all migrant workers employed in agriculture, the BBC reported.

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The burnt-out vehicle was found at a petrol station near Amendolara in the southern agricultural region, after firefighters were called to a fire at around 1 pm local time. Once the flames were extinguished, emergency responders discovered four charred bodies inside the minivan, AP reported.

Surveillance footage broadcast by Italian state television RAI showed assailants pouring liquid into the vehicle before setting it on fire, with one person seen blocking the doors from outside. Authorities later detained the two suspects based on CCTV evidence.

In recent months, the area has reportedly seen 14 arson cases involving cars and minivans used by Pakistani migrants, with tensions linked to the distribution of farm work and living arrangements.

 
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HT News Desk

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