2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad: Report

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Baghdad
People pass concrete barriers set by security forces to block anti-government protesters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
People pass concrete barriers set by security forces to block anti-government protesters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP file photo)
         

Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, the high-security enclave where foreign embassies including the US mission are based, security sources told AFP.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces in retaliation for the US killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Just before midnight, AFP’s correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone.

