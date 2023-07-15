2024 US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy opines on cause of ‘Capitol riot’

Republican 2024 Presidential election candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has opined on the possible reason of Capitol riot in January 6, 2021. Ramaswamy gave his opinion on the shocking incident in US history, during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa.

Vivek Ramaswamy(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramaswamy highlighted the negative impact on the people at the time due to Covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns due to the pandemic.

"You want to know what caused January 6th is pervasive censorship in this country," Ramaswamy told moderator Tucker Carlson.

"You tell people in this country they cannot speak, that is when they scream. You tell people they cannot scream. That is when they tear things down," he added.

ALSO READ| Who are behind San Francisco's ‘fentanyl’ and other drug menace?

Notably, former US President Donald Trump had blamed rigging in Presidential elections as the reason behind the riots. Trump had lost the elections in 2020 and was the outgoing US President when the Capitol attack happened.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several US leaders held Trump accountable for the riots and alleged that he incited his supporters to engage in violence. Trump had claimed voter fraud after having lost the elections.

The House select committee investigated into the reasons behind the violence and as per their report Trump “lit that fire".

“President Trump or his inner circle engaged in at least 200 apparent acts of public or private outreach, pressure, or condemnation, targeting either State legislators or State or local election administrators, to overturn State election results,” said the report.