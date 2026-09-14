21 dead, several injured after two minibus taxis collide head-on, another car rams into them in South Africa

The crash occurred as the two minibus taxis collided head-on. It further led to an SUV crashing into them.
Three of the victims were taken to a hospital but were declared dead upon arrival.
The scene of the crash located on the N1 highway was cordoned off, while the Road Traffic Management Corporation launched an investigation into the incident.
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Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson Muneera Allie urged people to avoid the site of the accident. "The N1 is currently closed in both directions. The only available alternative route is via Prince Albert Road Station, along the R407 towards the N12, and then continuing on the N12 towards Beaufort West (approximately 200km)," she was quoted as saying by SABC news.
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Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson Muneera Allie urged people to avoid the site of the accident. "The N1 is currently closed in both directions. The only available alternative route is via Prince Albert Road Station, along the R407 towards the N12, and then continuing on the N12 towards Beaufort West (approximately 200km)," she was quoted as saying by SABC news.
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Allie advised extreme caution, and warned citizens to expect significant delays. She further urged the motorists to follow the instructions of traffic officials and emergency personnel on site.
Minibus taxis, which are one of the key mode of transport for million in South Africa, are prone to fatal collisions, AP reported. Earlier in January this year, at least 25 people, including 14 children, were killed in two separate crashes involving minibus taxis.
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