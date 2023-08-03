25 whacks and counting, Sikh man thrashes a thief to stop loot in California

Robberies are no new news. We have seen countless videos of helpless people becoming victims of theft. However, this time a Sikh store owner and his colleague decided to set aside the norm take the matter into their own hands rather than waiting for the police to arrive.

Screenshot of the store owner beating the thief with a stick. (IAN MILES CHEONG/Twitter)

The shocking viral video shows one employee holding the thief down on the ground while his colleague relentlessly whacks him roughly 25 times.

The viral clip shows a man with most of his face and head hidden by a blue covering, pushing a cart down the aisle and loading up on cigarettes and tobacco from the store.

The thief can be seen threatening the store owner and his employee with an unseen weapon in his back pocket, asking them to 'back up'.

The video is filmed by a man separated from the scene by a plastic partition, advising the store owner to let the thief go and that nothing could be done until the police arrived.

However, the employee grabs the thief by his arms as the store owner grabs a stick and starts beating up the thief, who can be seen begging for the thrashing to stop.

It's interesting to see the man filming the video appreciate the store owner's actions.

‘Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not going to do nothing,’ the bystander who was taking the video is heard saying.

‘That’s called whoopin’ your a–! Whoop his a–! Get him! the bystander the says, before asking the thief if he was ready to give up the heist. 'Yeah, I’m done!' the robber pleads. ‘I’m going to go.’

Amid his cries for help and groaning the thief then asks whether he can get a soda for the road.

“What kind of s–t you telling me? You do this s–t and you want a soda? No, no, no. Get the f–k out man,” the bystander said.