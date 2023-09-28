News / World News / 2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: 7 Republicans face off to be party's pick for US President
2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: 7 Republicans face off to be party's pick for US President

Sep 28, 2023 02:33 AM IST
2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: The party will select and announce its picks for US President and Vice President, at its July 2024 convention, for November polls.

2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: As many as seven Republican Party leaders will participate in the Grand Old Party's (GOP) second debate for its 2024 US presidential election nominee pick. The 2-hour debate will commence at 9pm EST on Wednesday (6:30am IST on Thursday) and will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The debates are being conducted by the Republican National Committee (RNC). The party will select and announce its candidates for President and Vice President at its national convention in July next year.

The 2024 US presidential election will take place on November 5.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 28, 2023 02:33 AM IST

    2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: Hosts and moderators

    Like the first, the second one too will be hosted by Fox News, and air on Fox News Channel, Fox Business, the network's website, as well as other streaming and digital platforms. Univision, meanwhile, will provide Spanish language coverage.

    Moderators: Stuart Varney (Fox Business Network host), Dana Perino (Fox News Channel host) and Ilia Calderon (Univision anchor).

  • Sep 28, 2023 02:18 AM IST

    2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: Who all are participating? Who is not?

    In attendance (and participated in first debate):

    Ron DeSantis (Florida governor)

    Mike Pence (Former Vice President)

    Nikki Haley (Ex-US ambassador to UN, former South Carolina governor)

    Vivek Ramaswamy (Entrepreneur)

    Tim Scott (South Carolina Senator)

    Chris Christie (Ex-New Jersey governor)

    Doug Burgum (North Dakota governor)

    Meanwhile, of the eight who participated in the first round, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is missing as he failed to meet the criteria to qualify. Former President Donald Trump, who lost the previous election, in November 2020, as sitting President to Democrat's Joe Biden, the current President, is also missing.

    Trump did not attend the first round as well.

  • Sep 28, 2023 01:55 AM IST

    2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: Stage set for Republican Party's second debate

    A total of seven presidential hopefuls will square off, as against eight in the first debate on August 23, held at Milwaukee in Wisconsin. The third debate is scheduled for November 8 in Miami, Florida.

