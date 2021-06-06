3 dead, others hurt in Florida graduation party shooting, police say

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sunday's shooting follows a bloody Memorial Day weekend in the Miami area that saw three people killed and 20 wounded in a still-unsolved mass shooting at a banquet hall.
AP, Miami
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Miami-Dade Police officers are shown outside a Shell gas station near the scene of a shooting in Miami, Florida.(AP)

Three people are dead and at least six others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area, police said Sunday.

One of those killed was a state corrections officer, Miami-Dade police Director Freddie Ramirez told news outlets. He said the party at a strip mall lounge was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

Two of those who died were in one of the cars police believe was involved in the shooting. The vehicle sped off and crashed into a nearby wall. Authorities found at least one gun in the car, but its exact connection to the shooting was unclear.

Sunday's shooting follows a bloody Memorial Day weekend in the Miami area that saw three people killed and 20 wounded in a still-unsolved mass shooting at a banquet hall.

Another shooting on May 28 in the Wynwood area killed one person and injured six others.

“Every weekend, it's the same thing. We have to band together,” Ramirez said. “There's a lot of work to do. We have to come together as a community and make this stop.”

