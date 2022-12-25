3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan citing Taliban women ban
Afghanistan: Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in Afghanistan.
Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organizations.
Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff.
