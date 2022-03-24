Home / World News / 3 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border attack by Tehreek-i-Taliban
world news

3 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border attack by Tehreek-i-Taliban

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan through leaflets has been asking people in Afghanistan's Khost province to support its ‘jihad' in Pakistan. The TTP has been fighting the Pakistan regime since 2007
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the cross border attack on Pakistan Army(Reuters)
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the cross border attack on Pakistan Army(Reuters)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 09:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAryan Prakash, hindustantimes.com

At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed and five injured in a terrorist attack carried out by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in Miran Shah town of North Waziristan in Pakistan. The terror attack comes amid the TTP's efforts to escalate its fight against the Pakistan Army ever since the Afghan Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year.

According to news agency ANI, Tehreek-i-Taliban through distribution of leaflets has been asking people in Afghanistan's Khost province to support its ‘jihad' in Pakistan. The TTP has been fighting the Pakistan regime since 2007.

According to the International Forum For Right And Security (IFFRAS), the Afghan Taliban is unlikely to take any action to curb TTP, giving strength to the possiblities of more attacks in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border along the Durand Line.

According to IFFRAS, there was a belief that the Afghan Taliban would not allow TTP to carry out attacks on Pakistan. As per reports, there are 3,000-5,000 fighters in Afghanistan, and family members of several terrorists wish to resettle in Pakistan.

Last month, Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid had said that talks with the TTP couldn't move forward despite the Afghan Taliban's help acknowledging that the terrorist group had ramped up its attacks across the country after a brief month-long ceasefire that collapsed on December 9, 2021. Efforts to reach a peace pact since, with the help of Wazir, Mehsud and Dawar tribes from North and South Waziristan have failed.

For the first time, Islamabad had accused the Afghan regime of allowing terrorist groups to operate on its soil. At least 388 people died and another 600 were wounded in terrorist attacks in the country in 2021, according to Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
pakistan taliban
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out