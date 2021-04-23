Home / World News / 3 rockets strike close to Baghdad airport: Iraqi military
world news

3 rockets strike close to Baghdad airport: Iraqi military

The rockets struck areas known to contain Iraqi security forces. One hit close to a central prison, the second near an academy of the elite Counter-Terrorism Service, and a third near the headquarters of the Rapid Response regiment.
AP | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Baghdad
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 05:43 AM IST
A total of eight missiles were fired and three landed near the airport complex late Thursday, a statement said.(Reuters File Photo)

At least three rockets have hit near Baghdad international airport, the Iraqi military said.

A total of eight missiles were fired and three landed near the airport complex late Thursday, the statement said. It did not detail whether the attack caused casualties.

The rockets struck areas known to contain Iraqi security forces. One hit close to a central prison, the second near an academy of the elite Counter-Terrorism Service, and a third near the headquarters of the Rapid Response regiment.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks. US officials have previously blamed Iran-backed militia groups.

It is the latest in a string of rocket attacks that have primarily targeted American installations in Iraq in recent weeks. On Sunday, multiple rockets hit an Iraqi airbase just north of Baghdad, wounding two Iraqi security personnel.

Last month, a base in western Iraq housing US-led coalition troops and contractors was hit by 10 rockets. One contractor was killed. \

At least three rockets have hit near Baghdad international airport, the Iraqi military said.

A total of eight missiles were fired and three landed near the airport complex late Thursday, the statement said. It did not detail whether the attack caused casualties.

The rockets struck areas known to contain Iraqi security forces. One hit close to a central prison, the second near an academy of the elite Counter-Terrorism Service, and a third near the headquarters of the Rapid Response regiment.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks. US officials have previously blamed Iran-backed militia groups.

It is the latest in a string of rocket attacks that have primarily targeted American installations in Iraq in recent weeks. On Sunday, multiple rockets hit an Iraqi airbase just north of Baghdad, wounding two Iraqi security personnel.

Last month, a base in western Iraq housing US-led coalition troops and contractors was hit by 10 rockets. One contractor was killed. \

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baghdad airport iraq rocket attack
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP