32 injured as bus carrying Nepal flood evacuees from Rasuwa crashes in Danda

A bus carrying people rescued from the flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa crashed in Danda, east of Nawalparasi, on Sunday, injuring at least 32.

Authorities in Nepal warned of possible further flooding on Sunday and urged residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert after water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose. (PTI Represenaive)

According to a report by Nepal's National News Committee, the bus was travelling from the capital, Kathmandu, to Bardiya in southwest Nepal when the crash occurred.

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The report added that the bus was carrying 38 passengers at the time of the crash, 32 of whom are said to be injured.

Deep Dive What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal? The flash floods in Nepal were triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock from the Langtang Lirung peak, which sent a massive torrent of water, mud, and debris downstream. How is Nepal responding to the ongoing search and rescue operations after the floods? Nepal has mobilized around 15,000 security personnel and utilized helicopters to evacuate stranded individuals, while also coordinating with international rescue teams for effective operations. What are the latest statistics on casualties and missing persons due to the floods in Nepal? As of the latest reports, the death toll from the floods has reached nearly 800 with over 2,500 people still missing, including many foreign nationals.

27 of the injured passengers have already been discharged after treatment, and five of them remain hospitalised, Nawalpur East deputy superintendent of police Anil Pandit told the BBC.

Four victims, identified by Nepal News as Naresh Tharu of Bardiya, Binod Nepali of Achham, Shyamu BK of Banke, and Mamata Pariyar of Rukum East, are currently undergoing treatment at Madhyabindu Provincial Hospital in Nawalpur. Another passenger, identified as Rita Gandharva of Surkhet, was referred to the Old Medical College in Chitwan for further medical care.

Nepal warns of possible fresh flooding

Authorities in Nepal warned of possible further flooding on Sunday and urged residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert after water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose.

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{{^usCountry}} Flood warning notices were sent to people's phones early Sunday as rescue crews worked to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst hit by Wednesday's catastrophic floods, which killed at least 800 people and left more than 3,000 missing in Nepal and Tibet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flood warning notices were sent to people's phones early Sunday as rescue crews worked to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst hit by Wednesday's catastrophic floods, which killed at least 800 people and left more than 3,000 missing in Nepal and Tibet. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream, according to Dharam Raj Uprety, chief executive of Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority

The Chinese state news agency Xinhua, citing the country’s water resources ministry, said a new lake formed after Wednesday’s floods in the mountains had largely drained.

But Xinhua said the ministry warned that a crater located 5.6 kilometres upstream, which held an estimated 1.4 million cubic meters of water, still posed some risk and required close monitoring.

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Nepal’s disaster agency said Sunday the death toll had climbed to 788 with 2,502 missing, while Chinese authorities reported 16 deaths and 546 missing on the Chinese side of the border.

The missing include hundreds of people from over a dozen countries who were in the region to work, visit the mountains or make a pilgrimage to a sacred peak. On Sunday, Chinese state media said 261 foreigners were missing in Tibet, including over a hundred Nepalis and others from around the world.