Nepal floods: Toll nears 800, over 2,500 missing; phones buzz with fresh warning in Bhotekoshi area | Latest updates
Nepal flash floods latest updates: Flood warnings buzzed on phones early Sunday as rescue crews cleared a major highway linking Kathmandu to a flood-hit area.
Nepal’s flash floods continue to claim lives, with the toll reaching 788 by Sunday evening. More than 2,500 people are still missing in the floods. According to Nepal’s foreign ministry, 886 people have been rescued, while search and rescue efforts continue. The ministry said 400 foreign nationals are among those reported missing.
Phones buzz in Nepal with fresh warning of floods
Nepalese authorities warned of possible fresh flooding on Sunday and urged residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert after water levels rose in the Bhotekoshi River, The Associated Press reported.
Flood warning notices were sent to people’s phones early Sunday as rescue crews worked to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst hit by Wednesday’s catastrophic floods.
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The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream, AP reported, citing Dharam Raj Uprety, chief executive of Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
Nepal’s rescue efforts
Nepal’s foreign ministry said its immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue those trapped, provide urgent relief to survivors, and ensure that affected Nepali and foreign nationals receive appropriate assistance and support.
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To this end, Nepal has mobilized around 19,000 security personnel and 16 helicopters in the affected areas.
Nepal also said it is taking support from the international community on requirement basis. "In coordination with the Nepali Army, tunnel rescue experts from India, China and the Republic of Korea have been mobilised, particularly to rescue people trapped inside tunnels," the ministry of foreign affairs release said.
A specialised tunnel rescue team from India is currently working with the Nepali Army to initiate joint search and rescue operations at critical hydropower tunnel sites.
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The official X account of the Indian Embassy in Nepal said: “The tunnel rescue team from India worked with the Nepali Army’s team to conduct search & rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army.”
149 Indians rescued in Nepal so far
The Ministry of External Affairs has released a list of Indian nationals who have been rescued from the affected areas. So far, 149 people have been rescued, the release said, while also providing the names of those rescued.
“Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable,” an MEA release dated August 29 had said.
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India has also started using two dedicated 24-hour English-language hotlines established by the Tibet Autonomous Region, China, to assist families seeking information about missing foreign nationals.
India has so far sent four flights carrying relief material to Nepal on Sunday. The fourth flight, carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance, landed in Nepal, and the relief material was handed over.
The assistance includes a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits, the MEA said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More